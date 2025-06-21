NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.