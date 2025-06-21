NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

