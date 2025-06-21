NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 414,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

