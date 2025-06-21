NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

