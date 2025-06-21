Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

