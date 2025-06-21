PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

