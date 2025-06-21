Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.40. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

