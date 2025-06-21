PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.