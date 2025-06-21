Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) versus SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SURO Capital and Putnam Premier Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURO Capital -462.84% -6.61% -4.48% Putnam Premier Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of SURO Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Putnam Premier Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of SURO Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURO Capital $4.67 million 37.01 -$38.12 million ($1.89) -3.88 Putnam Premier Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SURO Capital and Putnam Premier Income Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SURO Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SURO Capital and Putnam Premier Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURO Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Putnam Premier Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

SURO Capital presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given SURO Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SURO Capital is more favorable than Putnam Premier Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

SURO Capital has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Premier Income Trust has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SURO Capital beats Putnam Premier Income Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURO Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government Bond Index. Putnam Premier Income Trust was formed on February 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

