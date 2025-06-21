QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,491 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $93.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

