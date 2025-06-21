QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Balchem Corporation has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.16%. Balchem’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

