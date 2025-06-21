QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 66,855.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 490,047 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 521,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

