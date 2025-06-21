QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,066 Shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 9.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 30.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 143.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of KT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. KT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

