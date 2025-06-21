QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 234 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after acquiring an additional 488,904 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in AutoNation by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in AutoNation by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,882 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $56,831,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,136,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.