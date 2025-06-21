QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after buying an additional 905,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 888,908 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 203.39%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

