QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.60.

EME stock opened at $485.19 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

