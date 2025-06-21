QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,064 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefonica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,622,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 982,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 258,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telefonica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 636,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefonica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonica SA has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.48.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

