QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $458.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.