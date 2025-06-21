QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,558,364 shares of company stock valued at $427,057,406 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -259.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.69. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.