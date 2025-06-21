QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,249.60. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.24.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

