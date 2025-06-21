QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $100.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

