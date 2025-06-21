QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2%

JHG stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

