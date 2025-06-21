QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NSIT opened at $131.57 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.