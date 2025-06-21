QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

