QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after purchasing an additional 191,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,735,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

