QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2%

MLM stock opened at $537.61 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.32. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.