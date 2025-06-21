QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

