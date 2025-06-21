QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

