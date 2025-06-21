QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $864,000 in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

EQT Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE EQT opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

EQT Profile



EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

