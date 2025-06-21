QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

