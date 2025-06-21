QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $44.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

