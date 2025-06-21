QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AVY opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Barclays decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.