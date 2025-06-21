QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

