QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,715 Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Brady’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.