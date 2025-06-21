QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,572 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after buying an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF opened at $100.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

