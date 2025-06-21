QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 49,137 Shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPDAI Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,250,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,162,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,616,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 379,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

PPDAI Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

PPDAI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

