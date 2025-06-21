QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,357 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 375.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $268.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. First Solar’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.19.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

