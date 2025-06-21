QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 301.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,699.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.