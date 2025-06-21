QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

