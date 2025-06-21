QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 8.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 685.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 195,961 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Seaways Stock Performance
NYSE INSW opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. International Seaways Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $60.99.
International Seaways Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,884.98. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,089.86. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
