QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 1,552.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

