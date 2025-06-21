QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,698.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,521.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,801.49 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

