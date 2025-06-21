QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

