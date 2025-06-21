QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $628.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.