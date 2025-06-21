QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

SKYW stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

