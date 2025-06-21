QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,479.92. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $83,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,905.05. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,378 shares of company stock worth $2,224,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.7%

Radian Group stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

