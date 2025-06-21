QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

