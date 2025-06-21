QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,432 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,961.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of SKM opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

