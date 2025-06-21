QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

