QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,952 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox by 768.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $157,694.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,522.78. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 2,339 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $67,690.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,677.38. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,125 shares of company stock worth $10,366,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

